Proprogift

Wearable Panty Vibrator With App Control

$32.99 $26.99

Buy Now Review It

🌻APP Remote Control & Customizable Vibrations: By connecting our APP IOS or Android,solitary mode, music mode, delimit mode, interactive mode can be switched as per your request. Also, you can manual control or APP control this wearable vibrator. 🌻Double Stimulation: Has 9 different sucking patterns and 9 vibration patterns. The vibrator encircling your clit and targeting it for intense stimulation, multi-vibration and sucking will give you stronger sensations and help you reach your climax more easily, this will maximize your sexual pleasure! 🌻Ergonomic Wearable Design: Invisible wearable design is easy to put it in your panty and not easy to slip, unforgettable multiple clitoral orgasms. Whisper-quiet vibrations won't be heard by anyone around you so you can enjoy this clitoral vibrator to take an adventure at office, shopping street or any other public places. 🌻Safe Magnetic Charging : Package comes with convenient USB cable for endless rounds of fun, it takes about 2 hours to recharge using the included USB charger. Please charge it fully before use, won't turn on with the charger still attached. 🌻Discreet Package Buy with Confidence: Our all adult sex toys will be delivered to you in discreet packaging and we take your privacy very seriously, your privacy is safe and sound! It is a best gift for yourself or friends!