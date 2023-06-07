Jornujna

Wearable Panty Vibrator

$21.99

Buy Now Review It

💞Not Just Wearable Vibrators💞This sex toys with string harness is nothing like your normal panty vibrators. Not just a wearable vibrator, but a clit vibrator, sitting and riding a vibrator, personal massager and unlock more. 💞Pantieless & Panty Vibrators💞This vibrator comes with a detachable and adjustable string harness. When you use the sex toys with string harness, it acts like a simple panty, no need your panties. When you're not using the string harness, the vibrator fits your privates parts and you can ride it and enjoy it. 💞Women Sex Toys for Public💞Although this sex toy has a powerful motor embedded in it and has 10 vibration modes, the sound will not exceed 40 decibels. In addition to using it in your bedroom, you can also use it in various public places such as party bars. 💞More Adult Sex Toys and Games💞This remote control vibrator is made of safe silicone material, waterproof, easy to use, it will provide foreplay pleasure and maximize your or your partner's sexual pleasure. This sex vibrators are not only suitable for sex beginners, but also for sex workers and couples. 💞Mini Vibrator💞This mini and ultra-thin panty long distance vibrator para mujer fits most sizes, and is also easy to bend compared to most bulky wearable vibrators, mini and not easy to slip off. This women vibrating sex toy can be worn with a dress or skirt.