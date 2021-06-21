YTOY

Wearable Panty Clitoral Vibrator

$25.99 $19.19

Buy Now Review It

Private Packing & Shipping: Our all adult sex toys will be delivered to you in discreet packaging and we take your privacy very seriously. And nobody know what inside. It is a best gift for yourself or friends ! Our wearable g-spot panty clitoral vibrator has updated their couples vibe for even more powerful pleasure. Crafted from finest silicone, the collection of hyper-realistic vibrator offers smooth, sleek and satisfying designs for your endless pleasure. Soft to the touch and irresistibly textured, these luxurious toys deliver supreme stimulation every time. You-bet! Offering ergonomic curves and contours to target your g-spot and clitoral with precision,Why settle for average orgasms when you can experience a luxurious upgrade with the wearable vibrator? 50% more power than the other wearable vibrator, and a remote controller are all yours for sensational G-spot and clitoral stimulation. Made for hands-free clitoral, G-spot and P-spot stimulation, the remote with a range of up to 10 metres, so hand over the controls to your partner and introduce new levels of excitement to date night. Or why not use solo while your lover teases you from a distance, before joining you? With two powerful motors,waterproof,quite ,pull function,and remote control operation for even more pleasure potential, the vibrating panties delivers 10 vibration patterns for ultra-satisfying stimulation.