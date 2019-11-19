tweexy

Wearable Nail Polish Bottle Holder

$9.99

Buy Now Review It

tweexy is the original, patented wearable polish holder that fits all finger sizes and every size nail polish bottle, from the mini ‘collections’ to the largest, luxury brands. tweexy is a one-piece cast form, made of silicone. It is soft to the touch and fits securely on two fingers of your hand (or on your thumb). tweexy measures 2 inches in diameter and weighs less than an ounce. The tweexy bottle grip system securely holds any size bottle, even when your hand is held upside and shaken; yet the bottle can be easily removed from the tweexy. The two expandable rings are thick enough to naturally keep fingers separated during polishing, allowing your hand to relax. tweexy has two rubber wings built into the form (we call them ‘squeeze-tabs’) that act as levers and pull open the tweexy finger rings (which also slide on like a jewelry ring) to accommodate different finger sizes. When you have completed polishing one hand you can effortlessly pull the tweexy up and off your fingers and transfer it to your opposite hand, all without smearing your freshly applied polish. During the transfer, the bottle remains securely held in the crown. Reach every last drop of polish by tilting your hand. tweexy has a bottle base gripping system that allows you to open a bottle of polish with one hand simply by applying downward pressure on the bottle while twisting the cap. Polish or touch up on your bed, at school, sitting on a couch, lounging at the pool, in a public restroom, at the office, in a car, on a bus, at the airport, standing in line, on a train, at the park, at the movies, at a stadium or anywhere. tweexy has been successfully tested with over 1,000 different bottle sizes and shapes and on thousands of girls and women, aged 10 up.