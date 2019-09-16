Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Intimates
Victoria's Secret Pink
Wear Everywhere T-shirt Bra
$34.95
$14.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Victoria's Secret
Lightly lined underwire cups No push Fully adjustable straps — wear classic or crossback Hook-and-eye back closure Imported nylon/polyester/spandex
Need a few alternatives?
Naked Cashmere
Claudia Bralette
$85.00
from
Naked Cashmere
BUY
True & Co.
True Lingerie Madison Lace Bralette
$56.00
from
True & Co.
BUY
DKNY
Plunge Bralette
$32.00
$14.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Lonely
Lilian Underwire Bra Teal
£69.00
from
womanhood
BUY
More from Victoria’s Secret Pink
Victoria's Secret Pink
Pink Scented Shimmer Mist - Cool & Bright
$16.50
from
Victoria's Secret
BUY
Victoria's Secret Pink
Confetti Pop Body Lotion
$20.00
from
Victoria's Secret
BUY
Victoria's Secret Pink
Smocked Off-the-shoulder Top
$44.95
$24.99
from
Victoria's Secret
BUY
Victoria's Secret Pink
Floral Lace Cheekster
$10.50
$3.99
from
Victoria's Secret
BUY
More from Intimates
Club L London
Sheer Bodysuit In Black Leopard Print
$40.00
from
ASOS
BUY
Naked Cashmere
Claudia Bralette
$85.00
from
Naked Cashmere
BUY
True & Co.
True Lingerie Madison Lace Bralette
$56.00
from
True & Co.
BUY
Lively
The Geo Lace Bikini
$10.00
from
Lively
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted