Never failing to turn up the turn-on, the pleasure experts at Lovehoney have collaborated with the world-renowned We-Vibe and created an exclusive remote control couple's vibrator designed to bring you incredible shared sensations. You're welcome. An exclusive collaboration between Lovehoney and We-Vibe, this best-selling, sleek vibrator fits between you and your partner during intercourse, delivering intense vibrations and leaving your hands free to wander. The slim, ergonomic design adapts to your lovemaking and provides delicious shared stimulation. Explore the 10 speeds and patterns via the wireless remote for seamless, uninterrupted passion. Effortlessly discreet, this We-Vibe X Lovehoney couple's vibe is rechargeable via USB, for convenience of use wherever you are. Charge for 90 minutes for up to 2 hours of play. This fabulous vibe is waterproof, so you can enjoy it in the shower or steamy location of your choosing. Remember to slick your vibe with plenty of water-based lube for pleasurable slide and glide. Our customers say... "We experienced such a sexual connection the orgasms for us both were strong and intense." "Once in place you can just sit back and let all the sensations just roll over you." "A nice variety of frequency and pulses to give your body that ultimate experience!" Battery Warnings: Coin cell (CR2032/CR2016) WARNING. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. Contains hazardous batteries that can cause severe or fatal injuries in 2 hours or less if swallowed or placed inside any part of the body. If the battery compartment does not close securely, stop using the product and keep it away from children. Seek medical attention immediately if it is suspected the battery has been swallowed or placed inside any part of the body. Store spare batteries securely. Dispose of used batteries immediately and safely. We-Vibe now offers a 2-year warranty on all products.