Never failing to turn up the turn-on, the pleasure experts at Lovehoney have collaborated with the world-renowned We-Vibe and created an exclusive remote control couple's vibrator designed to bring you incredible shared sensations. You're welcome. An exclusive collaboration between the pleasure experts at Lovehoney and We-Vibe, this sleek vibrator fits between you and your partner during intercourse, delivering intense vibrations and leaving your hands free to wander. The slim, ergonomic design adapts to your lovemaking and provides delicious shared stimulation. Explore the 10 speeds and patterns via the wireless remote for seamless, uninterrupted passion. Effortlessly discreet, this We-Vibe X Lovehoney couple's vibe is rechargeable via USB, for convenience of use wherever you are. Charge for 90 minutes for up to 2 hours of play. This fabulous vibe is waterproof, so you can enjoy it in the shower or steamy location of your choosing. Remember to slick your vibe with plenty of water-based lube for pleasurable slide and glide.