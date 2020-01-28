We-Vibe

We-vibe verge

$134.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ella Paradis

The Verge C-Ring by We-Vibe is a luxury vibrating penis ring for solo or partner play. This smooth silicone c-ring wraps around your penis and testicles to provide intense orgasms with perineum stimulation. Perfect for men who want to experience longer and fuller erections during masturbation or sex with their partner. Highlights: Designed for Long Lasting Erections & Powerful Orgasms Stimulates Perineum Solo or Partner Play App Controlled via We-Connect USB Rechargeable 100% Waterproof 2 Year Manufacturer Warranty Click to download the We-Vibe Verge User Manual