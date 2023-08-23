We-Vibe

We-vibe Vector+ App And Remote Controlled Rechargeable Prostate Massager

$139.00

After being top-of-the-line for many years, the We-Vibe Vector has received a serious upgrade. This remote and app-controlled prostate massager boasts an adjustable design that helps you get the angle just right before you buzz into the 6 vibe patterns. Those 6 vibration patterns are backed by a pair of mighty motors that deliver 4 different intensity levels to your play. One motor delivers vibes to your prostate, while the other strums against the perineum for exceptional blended stimulation. Physical remotes are convenient, sure, but the Vector+ can also be controlled by the free We-Vibe™ app. Melt away long-distance blues as you play with a partner from anywhere with an internet connection. The new and improved We-Vibe app has been built entirely from scratch to improve toy connectivity, user interface and user experience. It also comes with some fantastic new features, including: multi vibe, multi toy, content cards, feedback function, tutorial mode and PIN. Charge for 90 minutes to enjoy up to two hours of unprecedented anal ecstasy. It's also super quiet, has a USB charge cable included, and is fully waterproof - perfect for enjoying in the bath or shower (just keep your remote or smartphone dry). Dive in with help from plenty of water-based anal lubricant to get the most pleasure from your adventures. Battery Warnings: Coin cell (CR2032/CR2016) WARNING. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. Contains hazardous batteries that can cause severe or fatal injuries in 2 hours or less if swallowed or placed inside any part of the body. If the battery compartment does not close securely, stop using the product and keep it away from children. Seek medical attention immediately if it is suspected the battery has been swallowed or placed inside any part of the body. Store spare batteries securely. Dispose of used batteries immediately and safely. We-Vibe now offers a 2-year warranty on all products.