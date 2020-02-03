We-Vibe

Unite 2.0 Couples Vibrator

Product Description Completely legendary in its own right, world-renown and adored for an impeccable couple-friendly design, the newly updated We-Vibe Unite 2.0 combines it's body-conscious shape with ten truly orgasmic vibration patterns. Featuring pared-down remote styling for simple, always pleasurable use, the Unite 2.0 is splash-proof, 100% body safe and conveniently USB rechargeable. As one of the first vibes specifically designed to be worn during sex and lovemaking, this innovative toy has been featured in numerous publications, including Cosmo, Chatelaine, Men's Health, Flare and GQ, it's also been a topic on the Oprah Show, praised by sex educator Dr. Laura Berman, and Sue Johanson. As if those accolades weren't enough, the rave reviews poring in from users around the globe should convince even the biggest skeptic that the We-Vibe is absolutely worth a try, particularly for woman who have trouble climaxing, alone or with a lover. A flexible 'C' shape allows the Unite 2.0 to precisely fit unique curves, hugging the g-spot from within and massaging the clitoris externally. Each end holds a dedicated motor, ensuring direct stimulation of key erogenous zones- the smaller end is meant to be inserted while the wider nestles naturally against the clitoris and surrounding area. Both ends are textured for maximum sensation. Once in place, start up vibration using the Unite's sleek long-range (9.8'/3meter) remote. The first three of ten rhythms showcases the orgasmic power of steady vibration, while the remaining seven mix throbs, pulses and waves. Low, Medium, High, Pulse, Wave, Cha Cha, Tease, Throb, Ramp and Ascend are all cued using the remote. Whisper quiet dual motors are truly almost silent, offering some extremely enjoyable public or private stimulation situations. Even worn over longer periods of time, the We-Vibe Unite 2.0 is completely body friendly, hypoallergenic, and nonporous, safe to use in and on the most sensitive skin. There's very little maintenance required to keep the top quality silicone qu