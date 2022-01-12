We-Vibe

We-vibe Touch X Rechargeable Clitoral Vibrator

Treat yourself to the thrill of the We-Vibe Touch X. Its smooth silicone form and carefully sculpted shape envelop your clitoris with 7 lip-bitingly good vibration modes, each with 8 levels of intensity. Enjoy its sensual curves all over your body. Perfectly palm-sized, this silicone vibrator boasts a rigid body and flexible tip for maximum pleasure. It's sculpted with a concave side and a soft peak, which means your stimulation style is up to you: just use the two buttons for straightforward control of your arousal. Touch X is designed for clitoral pleasure, but its rumbly vibes feel fantastic on any erogenous zone. You can even lie on it, or share the vibes with your partner by nestling the Touch X between you during intimate play. Fully waterproof and USB rechargeable, this clitoral vibe is perfect for playtime in the bath or shower, and its petite size and travel lock make it an ideal travel buddy. Always use with a generous helping of water-based lubricant to intensify sensations.