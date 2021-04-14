We-Vibe

Tango Lipstick Rechargeable Bullet Vibrator

$79.99 $63.99

Buy Now Review It

At Lovehoney

It takes 2 to tango, apart from with the We-Vibe Tango, which is all about solo pleasure. Compact and powerful, this itty-bitty clit vibe is USB rechargeable, waterproof and sculpted into a lipstick shape to make a discreet and practical travel companion. Made from body-safe plastic, its smooth surface feels amazing against your most intimate areas, transmitting 8 powerful speeds and patterns at whisper-quiet levels. Its lipstick-like shape features an angled tip enabling you to switch between pinpoint and broader impact for as-you-like-it pleasure. Now with a USB charging cable, recharging your bullet is even easier. Simply plug into your PC, laptop or USB converter for 90 minutes to enjoy up to 2 hours of play. A low battery indicator light means power is never lost mid-play whilst a built-in memory remembers your favorite setting for next time. We always recommend using with a generous squeeze of water-based lube for maximum gratification.