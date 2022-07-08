We-Vibe

We-vibe Tango Bullet Vibrator For Women – Vibrating Sex Toy For Her – Mini Clitoral Stimulator Massager With 8 Vibration Modes – Waterproof – Rechargeable – Adult Toys For Couples – Blue

$79.00 $49.00

Buy Now Review It

Discrete, quiet and lipstick sized mini bullet vibrator Powerful 8 vibration modes from unique tapered tip Precision Tip, made of ABS plastic, Waterproof & easy to clean 2 hours of playtime per charge, USB rechargeable In the Box: USB Charging cable & user manual