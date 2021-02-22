We-Vibe

Tango

Discrete, quiet and lipstick sized mini bullet vibrator Powerful 8 vibration modes from unique tapered tip Precision Tip, made of ABS plastic, Waterproof & easy to clean 2 hours of playtime per charge, USB rechargeable In the Box: USB Charging cable & user manual Petite, powerful and pocket-size. Tango is designed for precise external stimulation. The tapered tip delivers intense vibrations with pinpoint focus, while the flat edge is perfect for all-over massage. It's rechargeable, body-safe and 100% waterproof. With 8 vibration modes to choose from, Tango is perfect on its own or to add vibrations to your favorite pleasure product.