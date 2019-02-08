We-Vibe

We Vibe Rave Usb Rechargeable App Controlled G-spot Vibrator

Rave by We-Vibe is sensually sculpted for the ultimate G-Spot experience and can be traced all over the body for exquisite external sensations. The elegant, contoured design is easy to hold, offering effortless control as the deep, rumbly vibrations help to build unforgettable orgasms. The luxurious silicone feels gorgeous against the skin, and during penetration. Even the edges are expertly designed for precise external pleasures, and add a new dimension of internal stimulation. As you instinctively twist and push Rave, it sends sensations to the most sensitive parts of your vagina for an immersive experience. Rave-'s unusual asymmetric shape allows you to find the G-Spot with ease, as you then press down on the grip for added intensity. The ergonomic handle is both stylish and intuitive. The powerful internal motor comes with 10 pre-set vibration modes, which are varied and wonderfully effective. However, you can also create and customise your own patterns using the simple, free We-Connect app. The app also allows you to control the toy remotely, and to synchronise with other We-Vibe toys, even from miles away. All materials are 100% body safe and are latex and phthalate free. Rave is splash proof for easy cleaning under running water. It is USB rechargeable and can last up to two hours from a single charge.