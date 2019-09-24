Description
Satisfy your G-spot courtesy of the soft edges and powerful rumble of the We-Vibe Rave, an asymmetrical shape that transforms your gentle movements into giant G-spot pleasure. The We-Vibe Rave is designed for varied stimulation as you twist or rock: press down gently on the handle to apply just the right amount of pressure, then twist and the soft edges stimulate the most sensitive areas of your vagina. Connect to the We-Connect App to make custom vibration patterns or to share the controls with another over the internet. The Rave comes with ten vibration settings so it’s easy to use right out of the box. Waterproof, USB rechargeable, sheathed in body-safe silicone. One year manufacturer’s warranty. Please note: this item is excluded from all discount offers.
Brand: We-Vibe