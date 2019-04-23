We-Vibe

We-vibe Nova Rechargeable App Controlled G-spot Rabbit Vibrator

Dive into the wild vibe driving seat with the We-Vibe Nova, a dual-point rabbit vibrator. Designed to solve the problem of losing clitoral contact while thrusting, the unique arced arm flexes with your movements to offer strong and consistent stimulation. Sculpted with a bulbed end for G-spot pleasure and a smooth handle with the 5 button controls, this sleek silicone toy is as ergonomic as they come. Whisper-quiet vibes are ideal during late-night bedroom bliss-outs, and the waterproof body turns your bathroom into your playground. 10 rumbling vibration modes each come with adjustable intensity, which is more than enough for most, but you can also download the free We-Connect app and create your own custom pattern if wished. The app also allows for remote control via your smartphone, to be used by your lover from anywhere in the world with a WiFi or data connection. Easy charging comes courtesy of the magnetic charger, which sticks to the charging port then powers via USB. A 90 minute charge can power a 2 hour playtime, for long-lasting pleasure. Enjoy amplified pleasure as you play by treating your Nova to a quick slick of water-based lube.