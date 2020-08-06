We-Vibe

We-vibe Melt Clitoral Stimulator

$139.00

Buy Now Review It

At Adam and Eve

The Only Air-Powered Clit Stimulator Made To Use During Sex! Protected by Adam & Eve’s Satisfaction Guaranteed Policy Spice up your love life with this clitoral stimulator from We-Vibe, the experts on vibrators for couples! Delivers intense clitoral thrills during sex for increased pleasure Enjoy unique sensations with pulsating waves & gentle suction Specially shaped to fit between you and your partner Whisper-quiet motor features 12 intensity levels to try Compatible with the free We-Connect app for use worldwide Waterproof for wet and wild play almost anywhere Measures 1.5 inches wide by 5.25 inches long, overall Made from body-friendly and hypoallergenic silicone Rechargeable stimulator runs up to 2 hours, magnetic USB charger included The We-Vibe Melt Clitoral Stimulator is the first and only Pleasure Air™ stimulator made primarily for couples to use during sex. The Melt focuses on your clit for intense thrills, while your lover concentrates on your other bits to maximize your pleasure! The Melt takes clitoral play to new heights with We-Vibe’s amazing Pleasure Air™ technology. This stimulator uses subtle changes in air pressure – essentially sucking and blowing on your clit – for touchless stimulation. It can mimic vibrations for a ticklish sensation. And it can also feel similar to oral, which is why so many women are raving about it! The Melt is specially shaped to fit between you and your partner during sex while you hold it in place. Its slim, curved shape can accommodate a wide range of positions without getting in the way. Of course, you can use it by yourself if your partner’s not available. It’s just more fun with a playmate! The Melt is powered by a whisper-quiet motor to protect your privacy. It’s discreet enough that you can use it almost anywhere without getting caught… as long as you don’t moan too loud! The motor features 12 intensity levels, ranging from gentle kisses to intense suction. You can control the vibe via the buttons in the base or with the free We-Connect app on your smartphone. T