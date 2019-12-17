We-Vibe

Melt

Melt into pleasure with We-Vibe's clitoral stimulator, offering 12 sensational levels of contactless clit-pleasing intensity in a super-slim design. Paired with simple controls, it's a tantalizing treat whether you're playing solo or together. Take your sessions from hot to scorching thanks to Melt's ultra-smooth silicone design, that can be slipped between you and your lover during sex. Play together even when you're apart thanks to the free We-Connect app, which lets you control Melt from anywhere with an internet connection. Melt's whisper-quiet, waterproof and USB rechargeable so you can let the air take you there while you're absolutely *anywhere*. Running for up to 2 hours on a single charge, Melt also offers advanced sleep settings so it's ready and waiting whenever you are. Run a bit of water-based lube around Melt's silicone head to help create a delight-enhancing suction seal when it's put in place.