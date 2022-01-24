We-Vibe

Bloom

$158.99 $129.39

Buy Now Review It

At Ella Paradis

Your workout will never be boring with over 10 different powerful rumbly vibrations. Bloom is 100% waterproof making it easy to enjoy anywhere and simple to clean. A unique design made with silky smooth silicone that is soft and gentle on your body. With the free We-Connect app you can add pleasure by switching between preset vibes and customizing your own vibes. Convenient and eco-friendly, Bloom is rechargeable and lasts for up to 90 minutes on a single charge. No need for costly and wasteful disposable batteries. Kegel balls help strengthen the muscles of the pelvic floor. They've been used for centuries, and are sometimes also referred to as Ben Wa balls. These small, circular weights are inserted into your vagina (yep, just like a tampon) and essentially make your muscles say “oh, I gotta keep these in,” which triggers them to contract. Think of it as taking your pelvic floor muscles to the gym. You can start by using kegel balls for a few minutes each day, then increasing for longer intervals as you get stronger. (Don’t worry, kegel balls come out easily; you just need to relax your body and pull cord - similar to removing a tampon). How to Use Your Kegel Balls Apply lube to vaginal canal & insert: Lie down in a comfortable position (spread eagle is often best). Slowly and steadily insert the first ball. Kegel balls are usually connected to each other by a small piece of string or plastic, so slip that inside your vagina as well. Once the string is tucked in, gently start to insert the second ball into your vagina. Push the balls into your vagina as far as you’re comfortable with. If your balls have a removal string or loop, it should hang outside of your vagina, so make sure it’s not accidentally tucked in with the rest of the balls. Tighten your pelvic floor muscles to hold your Kegel balls inside of you, and go about your day. The balls should feel secure inside your vaginal canal. If you feel like they’re about to fall out — or the first ball is visible outside of your vaginal opening —gently push them deeper into your vagina. How you feel with the balls inside varies from person to person, but it’s generally a subtle, tingly sensation. This feeling usually intensifies with movement, like walking, bending down, or reaching up. Highlights: 3 progressive weights (10g, 30g, & 45g) 10 Powerful rumbly vibrations App Compatible- We Connect Body safe silicone Comfortable design USB Rechargeable Waterproof 2 Year Warranty Box Contents: 1 Bloom Vibrating base with 3 progressive weights USB charging cord We-Vibe lube 2ml sample Quick start user guide