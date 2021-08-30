We The Free | Free People

Wesley Ankle Boots

$288.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 58444712; Color Code: 020 Your new go-to boot all season long, these western-inspired leather boots from our We The Free collection are featured in a short silhouette with square pointed toe and contrast sole for added dimension. Back zip closure Hand-stitched detailing throughout Unique studded bottom sole Specially designed side tabs Fit tip: This style runs true to size, if in between sizes; we suggest sizing up. We The Free Heritage inspired and lived-in staples. We The Free is an in-house label. Care/Import Import Measurements for size 37 Heel: 1.26 in Shaft: 5.51 in Ankle Circumference: 11.02 in Top Circumference: 12.01 in