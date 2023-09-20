Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Jeans
We The Free
After Dark Mid-rise Flare Jeans
$98.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Free People
Select a size to see when this item delivers to you.
Need a few alternatives?
SLVRLAKE
Mica Low Slung Jeans
BUY
$289.00
Amazon
Ulla Johnson
The Olympia Jeans
BUY
$490.00
Amazon
Frame
High N Tight Wide Leg Jeans
BUY
$268.00
Amazon
PAIGE
High Rise Laurel Caynon Flare Leg In Montreux
BUY
$160.29
$229.00
Amazon
More from We The Free
We The Free
In My Feelings Cropped Slim Flare Jeans
BUY
$68.00
Free People
We The Free
Ziggy Denim Overalls
BUY
$98.00
Free People
We The Free
Major Leagues Mid-rise Cuffed Jeans
BUY
$128.00
Free People
We The Free
Tinsley Baggy High-rise Jeans
BUY
$98.00
Free People
More from Jeans
SLVRLAKE
Mica Low Slung Jeans
BUY
$289.00
Amazon
Ulla Johnson
The Olympia Jeans
BUY
$490.00
Amazon
Frame
High N Tight Wide Leg Jeans
BUY
$268.00
Amazon
PAIGE
High Rise Laurel Caynon Flare Leg In Montreux
BUY
$160.29
$229.00
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted