Samantha Irby

We Are Never Meeting In Real Life

Outrageously hilarious essays from the blogger behind Bitches Gotta Eat. Sometimes you just have to laugh, even when life is a dumpster fire. With We Are Never Meeting in Real Life., ‘bitches gotta eat’ blogger and comedian Samantha Irby turns the serio-comic essay into an art form. Whether talking about how her difficult childhood has led to a problem in making ‘adult’ budgets, explaining why she should be the new Bachelorette - she's ‘35-ish, but could easily pass for 60-something’ - detailing a disastrous pilgrimage-slash-romantic-vacation to Nashville to scatter her estranged father's ashes, sharing awkward sexual encounters, or dispensing advice on how to navigate friendships with former drinking buddies who are now suburban moms - hang in there for the Costco loot - she's as deft at poking fun at the ghosts of her past self as she is at capturing powerful emotional truths. About the Author Samantha Irby writes a blog called 'bitches gotta eat.