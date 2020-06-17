United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Baserange
Wayn Cropped Ribbed Organic Cotton Wide Leg Trousers
£102.00£51.00
At Net-A-Porter
Baserange takes its name from the acronym 'Basic Aesthetic for Sustainable Easywear' - no wonder the brand uses so many natural fibers. Made from organic cotton-fleece that's been grown and processed without any toxic chemicals, these 'Wayn' pants have wide, cropped legs and a comfortable drawstring waist. Our stylists think they look coolest with sneakers and the matching top.