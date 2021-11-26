Wayfair Sleep

Wayfair Sleep 12″ Medium Memory Foam Mattress

$699.99 $227.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Don’t settle for anything less than incredible comfort; enhance your sleep with this 12-inch gel memory foam mattress today. Supportive base foam, soft transition foam, and contouring memory foam combine with a quick-response foam to create an incredibly supportive mattress with just the right amount of softness. If you’re a back, stomach, or side sleeper, you’ll love the firm feel and if you’re looking for a universally comfortable mattress to upgrade your home, you won’t be disappointed. A ventilated design increases breathability while cooling gel infusions capture and dissipate heat to help regulate temperature and maintain a comfortable sleep temperature. Moldable memory foam helps align the spine while a surface layer of quick response foam helps keep you sleeping on top of your mattress. With this combination, you can say goodbye to uncomfortable nights and sore mornings for good.