Wade Logan

Waycross 10 – Light Unique Modern Linear Chandelier

$225.00 $133.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Showcasing a striking silhouette sparked by the Space Race, this 10-light sputnik chandelier brings a splash of mid-century modern style as it boosts the brightness in any arrangement. Crafted from metal, this fixture features a round canopy, a braided cloth cord, and adjustable crossing arms that you can rearrange to suit your needs. Ten compatible 60 W medium-base bulbs (not included) sit exposed at the ends to cast light in an ambient direction.