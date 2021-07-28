FP Movement | Free People

Speed up or slow down in this so cool packable jacket featuring bold ruched sleeves, an adjustable drawstring waistband and a hooded neckline. Lightweight style Packs into back zipper pocket Slightly cropped length FP Movement A destination for the life well-lived, Free People Movement offers performance-ready activewear, practice-perfect styles and beyond-the-gym staples. We believe in the power of community, in supporting and lifting each other up and always #movingtogether.