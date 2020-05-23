Moon Bath

Waxing Moon Botanical Bath Tea

Intentionally crafted to enhance your connection to the energy of the Waxing Moon, this fragrant bath tea is designed to help nourish your body and soul to promote regeneration.The Waxing Moon phase is the week during which the New Moon builds towards the Full Moon, and more of the moon is visible each night. It's a time to gather energy, build strength, and replenish your vitality.