Wavy Vanity Mirror

$44.99

Danish Pastel Wavy Mirror, Curvy Ultrafragola Mirror, Retro Mirror, Aesthetic Mirror, European Style Mirror, Vanity Mirror with Wall Mounts Make your home a reflection of your personality. Compliment Your Home and Bedroom Décor with this unique mirror for that extra touch. A colorful addition to any home, these mirrors are a thoughtful gift for your friends and family. 💅💜💙💛💖💃🏻 ➤ Made of high quality durable glass and hard plastic. ➤ Includes wall mounts for easy wall hanging or installation. ➤ It is easy to clean and it's designed to be reliable and stays in place ➤ Size: 40x26x2.8 CM ➤ Pet Friendly 🐵🐰🐱🐶🐹 We are a group of artist offering a lovely mix of custom rugs & home decor at an affordable price. Our design studio is located in Queens, NY and our fulfilment studio is in Kyoto, Japan. We always use standard secure shipping method and provide a tracking number within 1-2 days. It usually takes about 10-15 business days for packages to arrive and we offer free shipping on every item. We also pay the custom taxes ahead so you will not have to pay anything once the package arrives to you. Please feel free to ask me any questions. Thank you!