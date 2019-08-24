Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Stray & Wander
Wavy Towel
$55.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Stray & Wander
Featured in 1 story
Carry-On Must-Haves For The Oh-So-Stylish Traveler
by
Claire Fontanetta
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
All Posters
"breakfast At Tiffany's" Poster
$23.99
$13.19
from
All Posters
BUY
DETAILS
Hom Art
Bower Tall Triple Clustered Ceramic Vase
$24.99
from
Jet
BUY
DETAILS
Better Homes & Gardens
Round Mirror With Rope Hanger
$11.68
from
Jet
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Cursive Candlestick
$22.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Stray & Wander
DETAILS
Stray & Wander
Cove Towel In Tangerine
$45.00
from
Stray & Wander
BUY
More from Décor
DETAILS
Opalhouse
Zebra Woven Rug
$149.99
$134.99
from
Target.com
BUY
DETAILS
Lulu & Georgia
Lemon Wallpaper
$225.00
$112.00
from
Lulu & Georgia
BUY
DETAILS
Terrain
Geometric Outdoor Rug
$98.00
$69.95
from
Terrain
BUY
DETAILS
Paddywax
Cedarwood & Moss
$22.00
$18.70
from
Paddywax
BUY
More from Travel
Fandom Fridays
From
Game of Thrones
to
Gossip Girl
: Why More F...
Carol Cat first discovered True Blood in 2008, when a friend gave her a VHS tape of HBO's popular Southern-accented vampire series. "I didn't usually
by
Olivia Harrison
Travel
In Town For The Weekend? Here's What To Do For Labor Day In ...
Maybe your friends all left town to enjoy the long weekend at a cute Airbnb. Or perhaps your Labor Day weekend getaway is what brought you to New York
by
Michelle Santiago...
Travel
Marriott Is Getting Rid Of Travel-Sized Toiletries
The world's largest hotel chain just took a big step toward being more sustainable. Yesterday, Marriott announced that it's expanding an initiative to
by
Olivia Harrison
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted