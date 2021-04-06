The Wavy Rug

The Wavy Rug is a series of rugs first exhibited in our Pieces Homes Project in Kennebunk, Maine. The Wavy rug design concept started as a single rug composed of 10 multicolored, undulating stripes. From there we imagined how “snippets” of the rug could be extracted and magnified to create separate designs. The 3 Stripe Rug demonstrates an example of this process. When magnified, the motion of the stripes is exaggerated causing the rug to travel within the room. Hand tufted rug using varied tufting techniques which creates multiple pile heights and textures Crafted from New Zealand wool yarns which are hand-dyed and tufted onto a 100% cotton woven backing Custom options, colors, and sizes are available All Pieces rugs are made by hand to order Lead time is 8 weeks Made in India We are color-obsessed and do our best to maintain the highest standards of color consistency within our range of products, however due to the variations from the hand-dying process and from individual screen settings, colors on screen may not accurately reflect the true colors of the rug in real life.