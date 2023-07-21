Mango

Wavy Maxi Relief Earrings

$59.99

Buy Now Review It

At Mango

Description Authentic, elegant and original: an exceptional piece with a wavy design and two-tone effect. Combine them with the matching bracelet to give the final touch to the most sophisticated looks. Long design. Maxi design. Metallic design. Two-tone design. Metallic press stud fastening. Party and events collection. Capsule: a collection of limited-edition garments, made with the best fabrics and the greatest care in patternmaking, to achieve the best finishes. This exclusive collection is designed for the most special events and occasions. Women Jewelry Earrings Composition, origin and care guidelines Composition: 100% brass Designed in Barcelona Origin Manufacture: China