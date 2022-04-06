HazindakStore

Wavy handle that makes for a super comfy addition to your morning coffee. Made in heat-resistant, durable borosilicate glass which allows your to sip on either a hot or cold drink. This fun yet understated style makes for the perfect addition to any space whether it be minimalist or maximalist. COMPOSITION & SIZE 100% Borosilicate Glass H: 0.9cm, W: 0.8cm With Handle W: 11.5cm 301ml - 400ml CARE - 10°C to 120°C - Wash before use - Microwave usable - Dishwasher safe - Not suitable for children - Oven not usable