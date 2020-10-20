Waves Puzzle Co.

At design milk

Waves is a jigsaw puzzle for the minimalist: 49 colorful acrylic pieces, and like many things in life, there's many ways to solve it. It’s designed to help you clear your mind, focus, and ride out your solution based on the tides of your day. It's a medium difficulty puzzle you can solve on your own, with a partner or in a group! The colorful lucite pieces shift in color depending on the way light hits the set. Give your phone a rest and remember, it's not a race...or is it? Have fun! Aside from the solution pictured on the box, the challenges below show the many other ways you can try to solve your puzzle.Try another when you feel like exploring other geometric possibilities! Complete the 49-piece square with a square center piece. Stumped?! Step-by-step is here. Designed by Benjamin Sachs NOTE: IRIDESCENT IS AVAILABLE FOR PRE-ORDER, SHIPPING IN JUNE 2020 COMBO Combine two or more Waves Puzzle colors to create your own intricate patterns. 3X3 Make a 3x3 square with a square center piece, 9 pieces total. 5X5 Make a 5x5 square with a square center piece, 25 pieces total. Materials: Lucite Size: 8” x 8” x 1/8" (203 mm x 203 mm x 3 mm) Production Time:Orders ship within 1-2 days and typically arrive within 3-5 days Shipping + Returns: Learn about more about shipping and returns. Price-Match Guarantee: This item is eligible for our price-match guarantee.