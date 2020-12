PANDORA

‘waves Of Love’ Art Print

I wanted to create a poster inspired by the hearts in the Pandora collection. When I work, I start with one shape and one color and let the piece grow and take shape from there. The poster represents being surrounded by love, warmth and inspiration. I wanted whoever has this up on their wall to be able to look over and feel enveloped in love.