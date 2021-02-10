United States
Urban Outfitters
Waverly Wall Mirror
$69.00
At Urban Outfitters
Product Sku: 59392746; Color Code: 020 Wall mirror featuring a playful wavy acacia wood edge that lends an unexpected touch to your curated display. Let it mingle with your wall art or create a standout, minimalist setup. Content + Care - Acacia wood, MDF, mirror - Wipe clean - Imported Size - Brown dimensions: 14”l x 5.75”w - Black dimensions: 14.5”l x 9”w - Green dimensions: 16”l x 12”w