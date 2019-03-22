Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Cinq à Sept

Waverly Dress

$495.00
At Shopbop
Fabric: Lightweight suiting / Charmeuse Ruching at side Asymmetric skirt overlay Bow detail Visible seams Mini dress cut Scoop neck Sleeveless Hidden zip at side Lined Shell: 54% polyester/39% viscose/7% elastane Shell: 100% silk Lining: 95% polyester/5% spandex Dry clean Imported, China Style #CINQA30750
Featured in 1 story
20 Hot Pink Dresses To Buy Right Now
by Michelle Li