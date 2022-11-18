Urban Outfitters

Waverly Arch Mirror

$199.00 $149.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 78067444; Color Code: 030 Create a standout statement in your space with this large body mirror featuring a wavy frame carved from tubular mango wood. Mix and match with other favorite mirrors from our Waverly collection to create an artfully eclectic gallery. Available exclusively at Urban Outfitters. Features - Eclectic body mirror from our Waverly collection - Wavy frame carved from tubular wood - Mix and match with other favorites from our Waverly collection - Mounts to wall - UO exclusive Content + Care - Mounts to wall - hanging hardware included - Mango wood, MDF, mirror - Wipe clean - Imported Size - Dimensions: 26"l x 1.3"w x 22"h - Reflective surface dimensions: 24"l x 20"w - Weight: 7.4 lbs