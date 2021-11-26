Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Cross-Body
Lo and Sons
Waverly 2
$210.00
$105.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Lo and Sons
A chic convertible bag that can be worn four ways. Wear it as a crossbody, wristlet, shoulder bag, and even as a belt bag (aka fanny pack).
Need a few alternatives?
Everlane
The Italian Leather Sling
BUY
$77.00
$110.00
Everlane
Lululemon
Everywhere Belt Bag
BUY
$38.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Everywhere Fleece Belt Bag
BUY
$48.00
Lululemon
Madewell
The Sydney Zip-top Crossbody Bag
BUY
$96.60
$138.00
Madewell
More from Lo and Sons
Lo and Sons
The Catalina Day Tote
BUY
$120.00
$200.00
Lo and Sons
Lo and Sons
The Bond, Sheepskin Leather
BUY
$229.60
$328.00
Lo and Sons
Lo and Sons
The Waverley 2, Light Grey
BUY
$126.00
$210.00
Lo and Sons
Lo and Sons
The Pearl, Black
BUY
$208.60
$298.00
Lo and Sons
More from Cross-Body
Everlane
The Italian Leather Sling
BUY
$77.00
$110.00
Everlane
Lululemon
Everywhere Belt Bag
BUY
$38.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Everywhere Fleece Belt Bag
BUY
$48.00
Lululemon
Madewell
The Sydney Zip-top Crossbody Bag
BUY
$96.60
$138.00
Madewell
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted