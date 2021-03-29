Wavely

Wavely Plus Size Cutout Bathing Suit

The bathing suits for women plus size has U neck and unique hollow out cutout at the side, sexy but not showing more than the appropriate, while still covering your tummy area with tummy control design, holds everything in properly. The plus size swimsuits have wide shoulder straps, so you can get a little bit of lift, overall the one piece swimwear fits nicely, not too tight or too loose, very comfortable to wear. This plus size one piece swimwear has different color, giving perfect coverage and just overall flattering. The black one piece plus size swimsuit has soft and stretchy material, the fabric is gentle and non-irritating, very comfortable to wear. This cutout bathing suit has different sizes, 12W, 14W, 16W, 18W, 20W, the detailed size information is for your reference.