Brooklinen
Wavelength Robe
$125.00$120.00
At Brooklinen
Feel luxurious and look even better with our Wavelength Robe. Whether you’re chilling poolside or relaxing inside, you’ll be wrapped up in softness. Made with 100% Turkish Cotton. This mid-length robe features wide cropped sleeves, pockets, and an adjustable tie waist. A good looking way to dry off and/or lounge OEKO-TEX® certified for chemical safety 460 GSM Made in Turkey from 100% Turkish Cotton We recommend sizing up if you're between sizes to find your best fit Melina is 5'7" and wears a size XS in Blue Lagoon & Limeade CJ is 6'0" and wears a size M in Limeade & Hawaiian Punch Sam is 5'5" and wears a size XL in Hawaiian Punch & Blue Lagoon