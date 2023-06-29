Brooklinen

Wavelength Robe

$125.00 $120.00

Buy Now Review It

At Brooklinen

Feel luxurious and look even better with our Wavelength Robe. Whether you’re chilling poolside or relaxing inside, you’ll be wrapped up in softness. Made with 100% Turkish Cotton. This mid-length robe features wide cropped sleeves, pockets, and an adjustable tie waist. A good looking way to dry off and/or lounge OEKO-TEX® certified for chemical safety 460 GSM Made in Turkey from 100% Turkish Cotton We recommend sizing up if you're between sizes to find your best fit Melina is 5'7" and wears a size XS in Blue Lagoon & Limeade CJ is 6'0" and wears a size M in Limeade & Hawaiian Punch Sam is 5'5" and wears a size XL in Hawaiian Punch & Blue Lagoon