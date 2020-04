Pyer Moss

Wave Sweatpant

$275.00

Buy Now Review It

At Pyer Moss

The college slouch sweatpant is made of 100% cotton and has a loose fit logo at the knee, signature drawcord and flap pockets in the back with D-ring trims. Imported. Male model is 6'2", 165 lbs and wears a size M. Female model is 5'8", and wears a size S.