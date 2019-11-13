Ouai
Wave Spray
$26.00
At Sephora
Which hair type is it good for?✔ Straight✔ Wavy✔ Curly✔ CoiledA weightless texture hair mist infused with rice protein to add hold for effortlessly chic, undone hair. Key benefits:- Creates beachy waves- Enhances texture and builds body- Give hair memory and shineIf you want to know more Wave Spray is made with rice protein instead of sea salt so is safe against color-treated and/or keratin-treated hair. What it is formulated WITHOUT:- Parabens- SulfatesWhat else you need to know:The fragrance is North Bondia beautiful floral fragrance with notes of bergamot, Italian lemon, rose de mai, violet, and white musk.This product is not tested on animals.