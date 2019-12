Ouai

Wave Spray

$26.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

A weightless texture hair mist infused with rice protein to add hold for effortlessly chic, undone hair. Key benefits:- Creates beachy waves- Enhances texture and builds body- Give hair memory and shineIf you want to know more Wave Spray is made with rice protein instead of sea salt so is safe against color-treated and/or keratin-treated hair.