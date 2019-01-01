Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Ouai
Wave Spray
$26.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Ouai
A weightless texture mist for effortlessly chic, undone hair. Infused with rice protein to add hold and memory for that "just got out of the ocean and my hair dried perfectly" look.
Need a few alternatives?
Oribe
Dry Styling Collection
$75.00
from
DermStore
BUY
Harry Josh Pro Tools
Pro Dryer 2000 (3 Piece)
$249.00
from
DermStore
BUY
Bumble and bumble
Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Heat & Uv Protective Primer
$28.00
$15.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Lele Sadoughi
Lele Sadoughi X Stoney Clover Lane Headband In Pearl
$150.00
from
Stoney Clover Lane
BUY
More from Ouai
Ouai
Scalp & Body Scrub
$38.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Ouai
Uo Exclusive Holiday Kit
$25.00
$20.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Ouai
Glow Your Own Ouai
$38.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Ouai
Scalp & Body Scrub
C$50.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Hair Care
Ouai
Scalp & Body Scrub
$38.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Oribe
Dry Styling Collection
$75.00
from
DermStore
BUY
promoted
Mielle Organics
Babassu & Mint Deep Conditioner
$13.99
from
Target
BUY
promoted
Mielle Organics
Rosemary Mint Strengthening Shampoo
$9.99
from
Target
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted