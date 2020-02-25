Casper Sleep

Wave Mattress

$2295.00

5-Layers of premium foam provide luxurious comfort with contouring pressure for support and breathability. Hyper-targeted support our most advanced design. Unique ergonomic system uses precise contours and targeted Gel pods to align your spine for better sleep and recharged mornings. Humidity fighting Wool cover and breathable open-cell foams have tiny pores to let Hot air escape, so you can stay cool – and stay asleep. Safe for you and the planet. Free of harmful, ozone depleting chemicals and emissions. Our flo foam, memory, and support foams are certified by the certipur-us Program. Please note: any new product will expand within minutes and can have a mild scent Upon unboxing that will dissipate in a few hours in a well-ventilated room. 100 night trial and free returns within 100 days of receipt of shipment products sold by casper. Casper was created to re-imagine sleep from the ground up. All of Casper Sleep products are developed in-house by our award-winning research & development team. Casper was named one of fast Company's most innovative companies in the world and the Casper mattress was crowned one of time magazine’s best inventions.