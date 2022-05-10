Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Noughty
Wave Hello Curl Defining Shampoo
£6.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Superdrug
Wave Hello Curl Defining Shampoo
Need a few alternatives?
Nurture
Nurture Hydrating Conditioner
BUY
$18.00
SpaceNK
JVN Hair
Nurture Hydrating Shampoo
BUY
$18.00
Sephora
JVN Hair
Nurture Hydrating Shampoo
BUY
$18.00
JVN Hair
The Ordinary
4% Sulphate Cleanser For Body And Hair
BUY
£6.80
Boots
More from Noughty
Noughty
Detox Dynamo Clarifying Shampoo
BUY
£4.99
£6.99
Boots
Noughty
Hello Curls Define & Reshape Curl Primer
BUY
£8.99
FeelUnique
Noughty
Detox Dynamo Clarifying Shampoo
BUY
£6.95
Just My Look
Noughty
Detox Dynamo Clarifying Shampoo 250ml
BUY
£4.66
£6.99
Boots
More from Hair Care
Nurture
Nurture Hydrating Conditioner
BUY
$18.00
SpaceNK
JVN Hair
Nurture Hydrating Shampoo
BUY
$18.00
Sephora
JVN Hair
Nurture Hydrating Shampoo
BUY
$18.00
JVN Hair
The Ordinary
4% Sulphate Cleanser For Body And Hair
BUY
£6.80
Boots
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted