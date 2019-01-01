Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Necklaces
Dezso by Sara Beltrán
Wave Gold Seahorse Handwoven Necklace
$300.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Dezso by Sara Beltrán
Need a few alternatives?
Lulu Frost for J.Crew
Harvest Moon Necklace
$235.00
from
J. Crew
BUY
Aurelie Bidermann
Merco Necklace
$565.00
from
Aurelie Bidermann
BUY
Marc Jacobs
Stephanie Lacava Necklace
$24.00
from
Marc Jacobs
BUY
See Real Flowers
Misa Necklace With Pom Pom
$62.00
from
Etsy
BUY
More from Necklaces
Missoma
Lucy Williams Gold Large Cameo Necklace
£139.00
from
Missoma
BUY
Adina's Jewels
Herringbone Necklace In Gold Vermeil
$68.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Adina's Jewels
Ancient Greek Coin Necklace
$58.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Adina's Jewels
Pavé Shell Necklace
$62.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted