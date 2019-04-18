Search
Products fromShopShoesSandals
Chloé

Wave Dégradé Lizard-effect Leather Sandals

$680.00
At Net-A-Porter
Heel measures approximately 40mm/ 2 inches Claret, orange and yellow lizard-effect leather, beige suede Ties at ankle Made in ItalySmall to size. See Size & Fit notes.
Featured in 1 story
7 Sandal Color Trends to Try This Summer
by Michelle Li