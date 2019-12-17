Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Boots
Chloé
Wave Boots
$1194.00
$716.00
Buy Now
Review It
At 24Sèvres
These Wave heeled boots from Chloé have a unique elegance. The classic design is enhanced by the addition of a wave-shaped heel, one of the fashion house's signature elements.
Need a few alternatives?
Chinese Laundry
Black Boot
$99.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Everlane
The Editor Boot
$225.00
$169.00
from
Everlane
BUY
J.Crew
Leather Pointy Toe Maya Boot
$198.00
$108.90
from
Zappos
BUY
Marc Fisher X Elizabeth Sulcer
Gresha Boot
$369.00
from
Revolve
BUY
More from Chloé
Chloé
Rosie Square-frame Gold-tone Tortoiseshell Sunglasses
£295.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Chloé
Tess Small Leather Shoulder Bag
$1850.00
from
Totokaelo
BUY
Chloé
Small Saddle Bag
$1990.00
$1074.60
from
Totokaelo
BUY
Chloé
Snake Effect Leather Straight Leg Pants
$5195.00
$1558.00
from
The Outnet
BUY
More from Boots
Nisolo
Isa Boot
$150.00
from
Nisolo
BUY
Miista
Carlota Buttermilk Patent Leather Boots
$435.00
from
Miista
BUY
Dr Martens
Fur-lined Jadon
$190.00
from
Zappos
BUY
Dr. Martens
1460 Smooth
$139.95
from
Zappos
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted